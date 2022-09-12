AIMA MAT 2022: Last date to register for CBT September session

All India Management Association (AIMA) will end MAT registration for the 2022 computer-based test (CBT) on September 12. Candidates who have not registered yet can do the same through the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT computer-based test (CBT) exam admit card will be available on September 13 and the examination will be conducted on September 18.

Last Date for CBT Online Registration September 12 Availability of CBT Admit Card September 13 CBT Test Date September 18

AIMA MAT September session: How to register

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in and

On the homepage, click on Register button

Fill in the details to create Log In

Log in to the account

Pay the registration fee

Upload photograph and signature

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON