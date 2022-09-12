Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIMA MAT 2022: Last date to register for CBT September session

AIMA MAT 2022: Last date to register for CBT September session

Updated on Sep 12, 2022

The deadline to apply for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) September 2022 is today.

AIMA MAT 2022: Last date to register for CBT September session
AIMA MAT 2022: Last date to register for CBT September session
ByHT Education Desk

All India Management Association (AIMA) will end MAT registration for the 2022 computer-based test (CBT) on September 12. Candidates who have not registered yet can do the same through the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

The AIMA MAT computer-based test (CBT) exam admit card will be available on September 13 and the examination will be conducted on September 18.

Last Date for CBT Online RegistrationSeptember 12
Availability of CBT Admit CardSeptember 13
CBT Test DateSeptember 18

AIMA MAT September session: How to register

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in and

On the homepage, click on Register button

Fill in the details to create Log In

Log in to the account

Pay the registration fee

Upload photograph and signature

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

