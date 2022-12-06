AIMA MAT 2022 PBT admit card today at 4 pm on mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022: All India Management Association (AIMA) will issue admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (PBT) December examination today, December 6. Candidates who have applied for the entrance examination can download it from mat.aima.ac.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled for December 11 (Sunday). Candidates were allowed to register for it till December 5.

MAT is a national-level test held to shortlist candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes at over 600 B-Schools across the country.

Candidates can take MAT as Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT). They can choose to appear for the exam in more than one mode (eg. IBT+IBT, PBT+CBT, IBT+PBT, IBT+CBT, CBT+CBT) for which they need to pay additional fees.

While AIMA MAT PBT is scheduled for December 11, the CBT 2 exam will be held on December 17.