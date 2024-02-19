All India Management Association will end AIMA MAT 2024 registration for PBT mode on February 20, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Management Aptitude Test in paper based mode can find the direct link on the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in. AIMA MAT 2024 registration for PBT mode ends tomorrow, link here (Santosh Kumar )

The admit card for the same will be available on February 22, 2024, and the examination will be conducted on February 25, 2024.

Direct link to apply for AIMA MAT 2024

AIMA MAT 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.

Click on AIMA MAT 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT) is ₹2100/- and for Double IBT + IBT or

PBT + IBT or PBT + CBT or CBT + IBT is ₹3300/-. The payment should be made through credit card/ debit card (ATM card) or net banking only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIMA.