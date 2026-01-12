Live

By

AISSEE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to download Sainik School exam hall tickets when out

AISSEE Admit Card 2026 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release AISSEE Admit Card 2026 likely soon. Candidates who will appear for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.nic.in. The Agency will conduct the AISSEE exam on January 18, 2026. The exam will be held at 464 centres located across the country. The exam will be conducted on OMR answer sheets. Class 6 question paper will have 125 questions of 300 marks and Class 9 question paper will have 150 questions of 400 marks. There is no negative marking for a wrong response. The exam will be held for admission to Class 6 and 9. For Class 6 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam city slip was released by the Agency last week. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, how to check and more. ...Read More

The exam will be held for admission to Class 6 and 9. For Class 6 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam city slip was released by the Agency last week. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, how to check and more.