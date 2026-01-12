AISSEE Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to download Sainik School exam hall tickets when out
The National Testing Agency, NTA will release AISSEE Admit Card 2026 likely soon. Candidates who will appear for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.nic.in. The Agency will conduct the AISSEE exam on January 18, 2026. The exam will be held at 464 centres located across the country. The exam will be conducted on OMR answer sheets. Class 6 question paper will have 125 questions of 300 marks and Class 9 question paper will have 150 questions of 400 marks. There is no negative marking for a wrong response.
The exam will be held for admission to Class 6 and 9. For Class 6 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 admission, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in.
Click on AISSEE Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
Check the hall ticket and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The exam city slip was released by the Agency last week.
Paper pattern
The exam will be held at 464 centres located across the country. The exam will be conducted on OMR answer sheets. Class 6 question paper will have 125 questions of 300 marks and Class 9 question paper will have 150 questions of 400 marks. There is no negative marking for a wrong response.
