    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: Where, how to check Sainik School exam provisional key when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Jan 20, 2026 10:04:26 AM IST

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: Sainik School exam provisional key will be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: Where, how to check Sainik School exam provisional key when out

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released AISSEE Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam provisional key through the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/. The objection window will open along with the provisional key. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. Candidates can raise objections against it by paying the processing fee.

    The Sainik School exam was held on January 18, 2026. The exam was held at 464 centres located across the country. The exam was conducted on OMR answer sheets. Class 6 question paper had 125 questions of 300 marks and Class 9 question paper had 150 questions of 400 marks. There is no negative marking for a wrong response.

    The exam was held for admission to Class 6 and 9. For Class 6 admission, the exam was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 admission, the exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 20, 2026 10:04:26 AM IST

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: Official website

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/

    Jan 20, 2026 10:02:32 AM IST

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: How to download provisional key?

    Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/.

    Click on AISSEE Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.

    Check the provisional key and download it.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Jan 20, 2026 9:54:26 AM IST

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: About 6.9 admission

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: The exam was held for admission to Class 6 and 9. For Class 6 admission, the exam was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 admission, the exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    Jan 20, 2026 9:50:28 AM IST

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: Paper pattern

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: The exam was held at 464 centres located across the country. The exam was conducted on OMR answer sheets. Class 6 question paper had 125 questions of 300 marks and Class 9 question paper had 150 questions of 400 marks. There is no negative marking for a wrong response.

    Jan 20, 2026 9:47:23 AM IST

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: Exam date

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: The Sainik School exam was held on January 18, 2026.

    Jan 20, 2026 9:44:28 AM IST

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: About objection window

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: The objection window will open along with the provisional key. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. Candidates can raise objections against it by paying the processing fee.

    Jan 20, 2026 9:41:50 AM IST

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: Where to check provisional key?

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam provisional key through the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/.

    Jan 20, 2026 9:38:19 AM IST

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: Date and time

    AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: The date and time of the release of the provisional key has not been announced yet.

