AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: Where, how to check Sainik School exam provisional key when out

AISSEE Answer Key 2026 News LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released AISSEE Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam provisional key through the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/. The objection window will open along with the provisional key. The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. Candidates can raise objections against it by paying the processing fee. The Sainik School exam was held on January 18, 2026. The exam was held at 464 centres located across the country. The exam was conducted on OMR answer sheets. Class 6 question paper had 125 questions of 300 marks and Class 9 question paper had 150 questions of 400 marks. There is no negative marking for a wrong response. The exam was held for admission to Class 6 and 9. For Class 6 admission, the exam was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for Class 9 admission, the exam was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates. ...Read More

