AP DSC revised exam hall tickets releasing tomorrow at apdsc.apcfss.in, here's how to download

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to release the admit cards for the revised exam dates on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in. AP DSC revised exam hall tickets will be released from June 25 onwards at apdsc.apcfss.in. The steps to download are mentioned here.

Notably, the MEGA DSC 2025 examinations scheduled on June 20, 2025, and June 21, 2025 were postponed to July 1 and 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test or CBT mode.

The AP DSC hall tickets will inform candidates about the exact date and time for their examination, the name and address of the exam venue and other details.

The initial answer keys for the Mega DSC recruitment examination is expected to be out on the second day after the last exam day.

Furthermore, the objection window for the initial or provisional answer key will remain open for seven days, and the final answer keys will be released seven days after the last date to raise objections.

It may be mentioned here that AP DSC 2025 is being conducted to fill 16,347 vacancies.

AP DSC hall tickets 2025: How to download admit card

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the hall ticket. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.