AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key: Objection window for A&P closes today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, link here

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU will close the AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key objection window on May 29, 2025. Candidates can raise objections against Agriculture & Pharmacy course answer key through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key: Objection window for A&P closes today, link here

The AP EAPCET answer key for the Agriculture & Pharmacy course was released on May 27, 2025. The objection window will close at 5 pm today.

AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key: How to raise objection

To raise objections against the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and raise objections against it.

6. Make the payment of processing fee and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AP EAMCET was conducted on May 19 and 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, and on May 21 and 27, 2025, for the Engineering stream. The exam was held in two sessions every day - from 9.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M., through the Online mode only.

The results are tentatively scheduled for June 14, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.