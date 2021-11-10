Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: First phase seat allotment result to release today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: First phase seat allotment result to release today

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 first phase seat allotment result to release today, November 10, 2021. Candidates can check the seat allotment result on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 10:55 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the first phase seat allotment result of AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 on November 10, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the first phase seat allotment result on the official site of AP EAMCET on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the official notice, the allotment will be placed on November 10 after 6 pm. The allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University. The self-reporting and reporting at college will be done from November 10 to November 15, 2021 and classwork will commence from November 15, 2021. 

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: How to check first seat allotment result 

Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 seat allotment link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of AP EAPCET counselling website. 

