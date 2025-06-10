Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 10, 2025 02:18 PM IST

AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 has been released. The download link is given here. 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 on June 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Along with the preliminary key, the response sheets and master question papers have also been released.

Direct link to download AP EdCET Answer Key 2025

AP EdCET Answer Key 2025: How to download 

The last date to raise objection against the answer key is June 13, 2025.

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the paper name.

4. The answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying marks in the Entrance Test for all candidates (except SC/ST) are 37 out of 150 total marks (i.e., 25%). For the candidates belonging to SC/ST communities, there will be no qualifying marks for ranking. There will be no minimum qualifying marks for women in Physical Sciences / Mathematics methodologies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EdCET.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
