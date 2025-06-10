Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 on June 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test can download the provisional key through the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

Along with the preliminary key, the response sheets and master question papers have also been released.

AP EdCET Answer Key 2025: How to download

The last date to raise objection against the answer key is June 13, 2025.

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EdCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EdCET Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the paper name.

4. The answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying marks in the Entrance Test for all candidates (except SC/ST) are 37 out of 150 total marks (i.e., 25%). For the candidates belonging to SC/ST communities, there will be no qualifying marks for ranking. There will be no minimum qualifying marks for women in Physical Sciences / Mathematics methodologies. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EdCET.