close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 phase II seat allotment results releasing tomorrow at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 phase II seat allotment results releasing tomorrow at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 01, 2024 06:54 PM IST

APSCHE to release phase II seat allotment result tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the phase II seat allotment result tomorrow January 2. Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment result through the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. The seat allotment results will be available on the official websites after 6 pm.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2023: Steps to check seat allotment result
AP LAWCET Counselling 2023: Steps to check seat allotment result

Candidates can report to the allotted college from January 3 to January 5.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

AP LAWCET Counselling 2023: How to check seat allotment result

To check the seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the APLAWCET 2023 seat allotment result

Key in your login details

Check the seat allotment result

Download and take a printout for further reference.

For more details visit the official website of AP Lawcet 2023 at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out