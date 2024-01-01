AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 phase II seat allotment results releasing tomorrow at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the phase II seat allotment result tomorrow January 2. Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment result through the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. The seat allotment results will be available on the official websites after 6 pm. AP LAWCET Counselling 2023: Steps to check seat allotment result

Candidates can report to the allotted college from January 3 to January 5.

AP LAWCET Counselling 2023: How to check seat allotment result

To check the seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the APLAWCET 2023 seat allotment result

Key in your login details

Check the seat allotment result

Download and take a printout for further reference.

For more details visit the official website of AP Lawcet 2023 at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.