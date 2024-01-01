AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 phase II seat allotment results releasing tomorrow at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
APSCHE to release phase II seat allotment result tomorrow
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the phase II seat allotment result tomorrow January 2. Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment result through the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. The seat allotment results will be available on the official websites after 6 pm.
Candidates can report to the allotted college from January 3 to January 5.
AP LAWCET Counselling 2023: How to check seat allotment result
To check the seat allotment result candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
On the homepage, click on the APLAWCET 2023 seat allotment result
Key in your login details
Check the seat allotment result
Download and take a printout for further reference.
For more details visit the official website of AP Lawcet 2023 at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.