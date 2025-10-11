Bihar BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 released, check via direct link

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education, BSEB, has released the answer key for Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025. Candidates who appeared in the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education examination can check and download the answer key from the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Along with the answer key, the board has also opened the objection window on the official website. Candidates can login using their Application Number and Date of Birth to submit their objections.
The duration of the exam was two-and-a-half hour or 150 minutes. The subjects in the entrance exam consisted of general Hindi or Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, general English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning.