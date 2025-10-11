Bihar BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 released, check via direct link

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education, BSEB, has released the answer key for Bihar DElEd Entrance Exam 2025. Candidates who appeared in the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education examination can check and download the answer key from the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar BSEB DElEd Answer Key 2025 is out. Candidates can check via direct link given here.

Along with the answer key, the board has also opened the objection window on the official website. Candidates can login using their Application Number and Date of Birth to submit their objections.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK BSEB DElEd ANSWER KEY 2025

Bihar DElEd exam comprised of 120 questions. Each question carried one mark, meaning the total marks in the test was 120.

Also read: BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: Registration deadline for Class 10th, 12th extended, check revised date

The duration of the exam was two-and-a-half hour or 150 minutes. The subjects in the entrance exam consisted of general Hindi or Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, general English, Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

Also read: BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 releasing today at bsebstet.org, here's how to download

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025: How to check

Candidates can check the answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. On the home page, click on link to download Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025.

3. Enter your login credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth) and submit.

4. Check the Answer Key displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEB.