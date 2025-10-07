Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: Registration deadline for Class 10th, 12th extended, check revised date

    BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: The window to register for Class 10th, 12th has been extended. The direct links are given below. 

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 1:50 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has extended the deadline to register for Secondary (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations 2026. The application forms can now be submitted till October 12, 2025 on the official websites at secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

    BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: The deadline to register for Class 10th, 12th has been extended. (HT File/Santosh Kumar)
    BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: The deadline to register for Class 10th, 12th has been extended. (HT File/Santosh Kumar)

    Alternatively, the applications can also be submitted at exam.biharboardonline.org.

    As per the revised schedule, the last date to pay the prescribed examination fee is October 11, 2025.

    The board stated that the online examination form of students will be filled by the head of the educational institutions.

    Direct link to register for Bihar Class 10 Board Exams 2026

    Direct link to register for Bihar Class 12 Board Exams 2026

    Bihar Board Examinations 2026: How to apply

    The steps mentioned below can be followed to apply for the BSEB secondary and intermediate examinations 2026:

    1. Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for Class 10 or Class 12 board exams 2026 as required.

    3. Enter the required information to register.

    4. Fill in the application form and pay the online examination fee.

    5. Submit the application form.

    6. Keep a print of the same for future reference.

    For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEB.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Board Exams/BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: Registration Deadline For Class 10th, 12th Extended, Check Revised Date
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes