BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: Registration deadline for Class 10th, 12th extended, check revised date

As per the revised schedule, the last date to pay the prescribed examination fee is October 11, 2025.

Alternatively, the applications can also be submitted at exam.biharboardonline.org.

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has extended the deadline to register for Secondary (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations 2026. The application forms can now be submitted till October 12, 2025 on the official websites at secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The board stated that the online examination form of students will be filled by the head of the educational institutions.

Bihar Board Examinations 2026: How to apply The steps mentioned below can be followed to apply for the BSEB secondary and intermediate examinations 2026:

1. Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for Class 10 or Class 12 board exams 2026 as required.

3. Enter the required information to register.

4. Fill in the application form and pay the online examination fee.

5. Submit the application form.

6. Keep a print of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEB.