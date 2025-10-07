BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: Registration deadline for Class 10th, 12th extended, check revised date

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has extended the deadline to register for Secondary (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations 2026. The application forms can now be submitted till October 12, 2025 on the official websites at secondary.biharboardonline.com and seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
Alternatively, the applications can also be submitted at exam.biharboardonline.org.
As per the revised schedule, the last date to pay the prescribed examination fee is October 11, 2025.
The board stated that the online examination form of students will be filled by the head of the educational institutions.