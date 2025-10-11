BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 releasing today at bsebstet.org, here's how to download

Bihar School Examination Board is scheduled to release the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at bsebstet.org. BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 14, 2025, at bsebstet.org, Check the steps to download admit card. (Representative image/HT file/Santosh Kumar)

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download Candidates will be able to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at bsebstet.org On the home page, click on the link to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download the admit card. Keep a printout of the same for future reference. According to the official notification, the BSEB STET 2025 will be conducted on October 14, 2025, in computer based test (CBT) mode. There will be two papers - Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary).

The board has urged candidates to strictly follow the instructions provided in the admit card. Besides, candidates must arrive at their respective examination centres in the prescribed time as mentioned in their admit card.

The application process for BSEB STET 2025 began on September 19, 2025, and closed on October 5, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website BSEB.