Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025 declared, here’s direct link and how to check

Bihar DElEd Entrance Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board has declared the result of the DElEd Joint Entrance Exam 2025. Candidates who appeared for the test can now check their scorecards on the official website bsebdeled.com. The direct link to download the result is available here: Bihar DElEd result 2025 declared: Candidates who appeared for the test can now check their scorecards on the official website.

Direct link to check Bihar DElEd result 2025 To access their results, candidates must log in using their Application ID and date of birth on the portal.

According to the board, 3,23,313 candidates took the exam and 2,55,468 have cleared it, putting the overall pass percentage at 79.01%. The test was held in computer-based mode and carried 120 multiple-choice questions to be completed within 150 minutes. There was no provision for negative marking in the exam.

The qualifying criteria required 35% marks for general category candidates and 30% for reserved categories. Data released by the committee shows that 2,54,443 qualified candidates belong to Bihar, while 1,025 candidates are from other states.

Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Exam 2025 result released, 79.01% candidates qualify Admissions will now move forward according to the reservation guidelines of the state government. A merit list based on examination scores has been prepared, and the admission process for both government and recognised private DElEd institutions will be conducted online.

The portal for submitting applications for admission will open from November 29 to December 5. A detailed counselling schedule will be shared separately on November 28.

Bihar currently has 306 DElEd training institutes— 60 run by the government and 246 privately managed. Together, they account for approximately 30,800 seats, with 9,100 seats in government colleges and 21,700 seats in private institutions.