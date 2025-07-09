Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC has released Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 for Constable posts on July 9, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Constable written examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Police Admit Card 2025: CSBC Constable hall ticket for July 16 exam released, download link here

As per the official notice, the admit card was scheduled to release on July 9 at 12 am and will be available till 10.30 am on July 16.

The hall ticket will be released on seperate days for each exam date. The written examination will be held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3. The examination will be held in single shift on all days- from 12 noon to 2 pm.

This admit card will contain information such as the candidate's roll number, exam centre, name, father's name etc. Candidates will download and print out their e-admit card will be needed at the time of entry to the exam hall. Without this, entry will not be permitted.

Candidates will need registration number, mobile number and date of birth to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket.

Bihar Police Admit Card 2025: How to download Constable hall ticket

1. Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 for Constable link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 19838 Constable posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSBC, Bihar.