BITSAT 2021.(Screengrab )
BITSAT 2021 registration process begins, here's direct link to apply

  • BITSAT 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at btsadmission.com on or before May 29, 2021, until 5 pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST

BITSAT 2021: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani on Tuesday invited online applications for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at btsadmission.com on or before May 29, 2021, until 5 pm.

The institute will conduct the BITSAT entrance examination from June 24 to 30, 2021.

Candidates should have passed the Class 12 examination of the 10+2 system from a recognized board or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and adequate proficiency in English. However, candidates with PCM may also apply for the Pharmacy program.

"If you choose centers within India, the Application Fee for male candidates will be Rs.3,400/- and for female candidates, it will be Rs. 2,900/-. If you choose Dubai as a center, the Application Fee for both male and female candidates will be the same and will be Rs.7,000/- (Indian Rupees)," reads the official notification.

Direct link to apply for BITSAT 2021

How to apply for BITSAT 2021:

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the link to register for BITSAT 2021

Fill in the requisite information and generate the login credentials

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the registration fee and submit

For more details, candidates are advised to read the information brochure here:

