BITSAT 2022 session 2 registration to ends today at bitsadmission.com
- BITS, Pilani will close the application window for the online registrations for BITSAT 2022 session 2 today, July 20.
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani will close the application window for the online registrations for BITSAT 2022 session 2 today, July 20. Interested candidates can apply online at www.bitsadmission.com.
The BITSAT 2022 session 2 exam will be conducted in online mode from August 3 to 7.
BITSAT 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passes class 12th in 2022 or 2021 with Minimum of 75% aggregate marks in PCM/B & 60% individual in PCM/B.
BITSAT 2022 session 2: How to apply
Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com
On the homepage, click on apply link for BITSAT-2022 (Session - II)
Enter BITSAT 2022 Application Number, Password, Email-Id and submit
Proceed with registration process and pay the fee
Submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics