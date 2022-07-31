BITSAT 2022 Session two admit card releasing today at bitsadmission.com

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will issue the BITSAT 2022 admit card for the session two exam on July 31. Candidates who will took the BITS 2022 session two examination can download the admit card from the official website at bitsadmission.com.

The session 2 examination of BITSAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022 in an online mode. Candidates are advised to read the detailed instruction given on the hall ticket.

The BITSAT 2022 hall ticket will be available for downloading from July 31, 2022 till the day of exam.

BITSAT 2022 Session two admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, click on the BITSAT 2022 admit card link

Key in your application number and password

your admit card will be on the screen

Check and take print out.