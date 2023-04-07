Birla Institute of Technology & Science, BITS Pilani will close the registration process for BITSAT 2023 on April 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the BITS Admission Test – 2023 can do it through the official site of BITS Pilani at bitsadmission.com. BITSAT 2023 registration ends on April 9, apply at bitsadmission.com

The correction window will open on April 16 and will close on April 20, 2023. Test centre allotment will be done on April 26, 2023 and hall tickets will be available from May 10, 2023. The Session 1 examination will be conducted from May 21 to May 26, 2023.

Direct link to apply for BITSAT 2023

BITSAT 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BITSAT at bitsadmission.com.

Click on BITSAT 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on login.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of Rs. 5400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 4400 (for a female candidate). A candidate who opts to appear once (Session 1 or Session 2), will pay a fee of Rs. 3400 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 2900 (for a female candidate).