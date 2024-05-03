BITSAT 2024 city allotment released, direct link and steps to check explained

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, has released the BITSAT-2024 Session-1 Test city allotment on its official website at bitsadmission.com. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the city allotment by visiting the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the city allotment by visiting the official website.

Direct Link to View City Intimation

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Candidates will have to log in using their application number and password to view the city intimation for BITSAT 2024 Session-1. This can help students appearing for the exam to make the necessary arrangements based on the city allotted.

Enroll for BITSAT Test Series by MasterClass now!

As per the information brochure, candidates will be allowed to reserve test date and slot from May 6, 2024, to May 10, 2024. Admit cards can be downloaded from May 15, 2024 onwards. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 19, 2024, to May 24, 2024.

Steps to check city intimation:

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com.

Find the link to check city intimation on the home page and click it

Furnish the required information

View the result on your screen and download the page

Take a print out for future needs.