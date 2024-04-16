BITSAT 2024 registration ends today, steps to apply and direct link here

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, will close the registration window for candidates to apply for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 on April 16, 2024. BITSAT will be conducted in two sessions, the prescribed fee for BITSAT-2024 for a candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of ₹ 5400 (for a male candidate) and ₹ 4400 (for a female candidate).(HT file)

Candidates applying for BITSAT 2024 can visit the official website at bitsadmission.com. Candidates can edit their applications from April 18 to April 20, 2024.

Application Fee:

Candidates need to pay a fee of ₹2900 (for female candidates) and ₹3400 (for male candidates) if they want to appear once during Session 1.

Candidates who opt to appear in session-1 only, choose then to apply separately to appear a second time (Session-2) also, will have to pay an additional sum of Rs. 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 1500 (for a female candidate).

If the candidate chooses Dubai as a test center, the fee for Session-1 only is Rs. 7000 (both male and female). For both sessions: Rs. 9000 (both male and female).

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, find the link to apply for BITSAT 2024 and click it

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

