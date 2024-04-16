 BITSAT 2024 registration ends today, steps to apply and direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
BITSAT 2024 registration ends today, steps to apply and direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 16, 2024 12:33 PM IST

Candidates applying for BITSAT 2024 can visit the official website at bitsadmission.com.

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, will close the registration window for candidates to apply for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 on April 16, 2024.

BITSAT will be conducted in two sessions, the prescribed fee for BITSAT-2024 for a candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of ₹5400 (for a male candidate) and ₹4400 (for a female candidate).
BITSAT will be conducted in two sessions, the prescribed fee for BITSAT-2024 for a candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of 5400 (for a male candidate) and 4400 (for a female candidate).(HT file)

Candidates applying for BITSAT 2024 can visit the official website at bitsadmission.com. Candidates can edit their applications from April 18 to April 20, 2024.

Application Fee:

BITSAT will be conducted in two sessions, the prescribed fee for BITSAT-2024 for a candidate who chooses to appear twice will have to pay a sum of 5400 (for a male candidate) and 4400 (for a female candidate).

Candidates need to pay a fee of 2900 (for female candidates) and 3400 (for male candidates) if they want to appear once during Session 1.

Candidates who opt to appear in session-1 only, choose then to apply separately to appear a second time (Session-2) also, will have to pay an additional sum of Rs. 2000 (for a male candidate) and Rs. 1500 (for a female candidate).

If the candidate chooses Dubai as a test center, the fee for Session-1 only is Rs. 7000 (both male and female). For both sessions: Rs. 9000 (both male and female).

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website at bitsadmission.com

On the homepage, find the link to apply for BITSAT 2024 and click it

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Direct Link to apply

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
