Sat, Sept 20, 2025
BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens on Sept 21 at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 02:21 pm IST

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025: The window to challenge the provisional answer key will be active from September 21 to 27, 2025.

The Bihar Public Service Commission will be opening the window to submit objections against the BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025 on Sunday, September 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared in for the preliminary examination and want to challenge the answer key will be able to do so on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025: The objection window will open on September 21 at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The objection window will be active from September 21 to 27, 2025.

To challenge the answer key, candidates will need to login with their Username and Password. They will also need to pay fee of 250 per question challenged.

Objections received after the above stipulated date and through any other means will not be considered, the commission said.

Prior to this, the commission had released the BPSC 71st Answer Key 2025 o the official website. Candidates can check the answer key through the direct link given below:

Direct link to download BPSC 71st Answer Key 2025

The 71st prelims examination was on September 13, 2025. The exam comprised of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and the duration of the examination was two hours.

There were 150 questions which candidates had to attempt. The exam also has negative marking, wherein 1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025: How to check

Candidates can check the answer key through the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the BPSC 71st CCE Answer Key 2025.

3. The Answer Key PDF will be displayed on your screen.

4. Check the answer key and download it.

5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC.

Exam and College Guide
