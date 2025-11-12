BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: Where, how to download odd semester exam hall tickets when out
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: Odd semester exam hall tickets will be out on website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has not yet released the BTEUP Admit Card 2025 for odd semester examination. When released, candidates who will appear for the odd semester examination can download it from the official website of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in. The odd semester/special back papers exam will begin on November 17 and conclude on December 6, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. For some papers the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon....Read More
To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.
2. Click on BTEUP Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
5. Check the hall ticket and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to download and other details.
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: Official website to check
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: bteup.ac.in
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: How to download hall tickets?
1. Visit the official website of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.
2. Click on BTEUP Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
5. Check the hall ticket and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: Exam shift timings
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. For some papers the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon.
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: Exam dates
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: The odd semester/special back papers exam will begin on November 17 and conclude on December 6, 2025.
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: Where to check hall ticket link?
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: When released, candidates who will appear for the odd semester examination can download it from the official website of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: Date and time
BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: The date and time of release of the hall ticket has not been shared yet.