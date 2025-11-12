BTEUP Admit Card 2025 News Live: Where, how to download odd semester exam hall tickets when out

To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BTEUP at bteup.ac.in.

2. Click on BTEUP Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

