Indian Institute of Banking and Finance has released CAIIB July Admit Card 2024 on July 6, 2024. Candidates can check and download the admit card link for JAIIB/DB&F EXAMINATION – June-July, 2024 from the official website of IIBF at iibf.org.in. CAIIB July Admit Card 2024 released at iibf.org.in, download link here

The official website reads, “The JAIIB/DB&F June, 2024 examination scheduled on 8th & 9th June, 2024 at the 9 centers of Kerala is re-scheduled on 7th and 13th July, 2024 due to technical reasons. The list of affected centers is as below: Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thiruvalla, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Palakkad and Thrissur.

The examination is scheduled to be held on July 7 and 13, 2024. Retail Banking & Wealth Management which was scheduled on June 8 will now be conducted on July 7 and Indian Economy & Indian Financial System which was scheduled on June 9 will now be conducted on July 13, 2024.

CAIIB July Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIBF at iibf.org.in.

Click on CAIIB July Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

