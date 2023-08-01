CAT 2023 registration process begins tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, know eligibility criteria and other details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will begin the CAT 2023 registration process tomorrow, August 2. Candidates can submit their applictaions through the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is September 13. CAT 2023 registration process begins tomorrow, know eligibility criteria

The CAT 2023 admit card will be released on October 25. CAT 2023 examination will be conducted on November 26. The results of the CAT are expected to be released by the second week of January 2024. The score on the CAT 2023 is only valid until December 31, 2024.

CAT 2023 applictaion fee: SC, ST, and PwD candidates must pay ₹1200. The application fee for all other candidate categories is ₹2400.

CAT 2023 eligibility criteria: The applicant must possess a bachelor's degree with at least 50% overall or an equivalent qualification. The required minimum score for candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) groups is 45%.

Candidates who have completed the degree and are awaiting results may also apply, and candidates who are in the last year of a bachelor's degree program or equivalent qualification can also apply. However, it should be noted that if selected, these candidates will only be permitted to join the programme on a provisional basis if they submit a certificate from their university's principal or registrar that states they completed all requirements for a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification on the date of the issue of the certificate.

CAT 2023 selection procedure: The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI).