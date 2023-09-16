Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Central Board of Secondary Education can download the answer key through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 out at ctet.nic.in, download link here

The objection window has been opened and will close on September 18, 2023. A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable.

As per the official notice, if the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified and the fee shall be refunded. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE CTET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON