CBSE CTET December 2021 results Live updates: Result declared at ctet.nic.in
- The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, announced the CTET Result 2021 on March 9, Direct link here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, announced the CTET Result 2021 on March 9. On the CBSE CTET official website, ctet.nic.in, candidates can check the December session result. The Board had earlier set a tentative deadline of February 15 for the decision, but it was postponed for an unclear reason.
The exam was held at various exam centres across India from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022. On February 1, 2022, the Board provided the answer key. The objection link for the answer key remained live till February 4, 2022.
Around 18,92,276 candidates had registered for paper 1 out of which 14,95,511 candidates appeared and 4,45,467 qualified the examination. For the paper 2 16,62,886 have registered for the exam 12,78,165 candidates appeared and 2,20,069 qualified the exam.
Here is a direct link to check the results
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:40 PM IST
CBSE CTET result December 2021
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:34 PM IST
CTET December result 2021
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:26 PM IST
CBSE CTET exam validity period
The central government announced in 2021 that the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualification certificate will be extended from seven to lifetime, retroactive to 2011.
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:24 PM IST
CBSE CTET result 2021: Official notification
"The result of 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test held during 16th December, 2021 to 21st January 2022 conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education has been declared and available at CTET website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in and CBSE website i.e. https://cbse.nic.in. The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021", reads the official notification.
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:20 PM IST
CBSE CTET result 2021 : How to check
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:18 PM IST
CBSE CTET result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:13 PM IST
CTET December 2021: Certificate Validation
The CTET would apply to schools run by the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and so on), as well as schools run by the UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Delhi.
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:11 PM IST
CTET 2021 result declared
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:02 PM IST
CBSE CTET result : Examination pattern
The CTET Paper I consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks. The CTET Paper II consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks.
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:58 PM IST
CBSE CTET result
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:55 PM IST
CBSE CTET result 2021: How to check
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:52 PM IST
CBSE CTET result: Exam was held from Dec 16
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:49 PM IST
CBSE CTET result: How to check the result via Digilocker
Visit the Digilocker official website at digilocker.gov.in.
When you click on the CTET result, a new page will open.
Enter your login information and press the submit button.
On the screen, your marksheet or scorecard will be presented.
check marks and save the page.
Keep a hard copy of the document for future reference
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:48 PM IST
CBSE CTET result 2021
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:45 PM IST
CBSE CTET result 2021: List of website to check the result
ctet.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:43 PM IST
CBSE December 2021 result
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:40 PM IST
CTET December 2021 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official CTET website- ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on CBSE CTET December 2021 examination link
Step 3: Enter roll number and submit
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the copy of the same for future reference.
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:40 PM IST
CTET December 2021 result
The details of CTET Examination December 2021 are as under:
Registered Candidates
Appeared Candidates
Qualified Candidates
Paper – I
18,92,276
14,95,511
4,45,467
Paper - II
16,62,886
12,78,165
2,20,069
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:39 PM IST
CBSE result 2021: Result also available in digilocker
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:37 PM IST
CTET December 2021 result: Direct link here
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:36 PM IST
CTET December 2021 result
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:35 PM IST
CTET December 2021 result declared
