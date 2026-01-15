CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Exam 2026: Exam city slip to be released on January 17, notice here
CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Exam 2026 exam city slip to be out on January 17, 2026. The steps to download is given here.
Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Exam 2026 city intimation slip release date. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
As per the official notice, the city intimation slip will be available on January 17, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the advance information for allotment of city of exam from the online application portal.
CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Exam 2026: How to download
To download the exam city slip candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
2. Click on CBSE Direct Recruitment Quota Exam 2026 city intimation slip link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.
5. Check the exam city slip and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Board has further stated that this is not the admit card. The admit card containing the exact examination centre, date, and time will be issued separately as per the notified schedule. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and ensure that their registered contact details remain active. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
