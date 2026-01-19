CCRAS Answer Key 2025: Objection window for Group A, B, C provisional key opening today at cccras.nic.in

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences will open the objection window for the CCRAS Answer Key 2025 on January 19, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional key for Group A, B and C can find the direct link through the official website of CCRAS at ccras.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the question paper and answer key is available on the official website. The objection window opens today and will close on January 21, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objection can do it by paying ₹300/- as processing fee for each objection raised.

The fee deposited by the candidates will be refunded if the objection has been held valid. In case of those objection (s) which have been found as invalid, the fee deposited for that particular objection will be forfeited. The decision of the Subject Expert/this Council will be final.

CCRAS Answer Key 2025: How to raise objection To raise the objection candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CCRAS at ccras.nic.in.

2. Click on CCRAS Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.

5. Check the provisional key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

6. Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Group A, B and C exam was held from November 24 to December 4, 2025 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CCRAS.