CDAC CCAT 2026: Registration begins at cdac.in, direct link to apply here

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing has started the registration process for CDAC CCAT 2026. Candidates who want to apply for C-CAT can find the direct link through the official website of CDAC at cdac.in.

The registration process commenced on November 27 and will close on December 29, 2025. The C-CAT admit cards can be downloaded from January 6 to January 10, 2026.

Candidates having a graduation degree in Engineering or Technology (10+2+4 or 10+3+3 years) in IT / Computer Science / Electronics / Telecommunications / Electrical / Instrumentation. OR MSc/MS (10+2+3+2 years) in Computer Science, IT, Electronics can apply online.

Direct link to apply for CDAC CCAT 2026 CDAC CCAT 2026: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CDAC at cdac.in.

2. Click on CDAC CCAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for A+B papers is ₹1550/- and fee for A+B+C papers are ₹1750/-. The payment should be done through online mode.

The examination will be held on January 10 and 11, 2025. C-CAT has three sections (Section A, Section B, Section C) of one hour duration each. Depending on the category of courses selected by the candidate, he/she will have to either appear for two test papers (Section A and Section B) or all three test papers (Section A, Section B and Section C). The medium of C-CAT is English.

Every section in C-CAT will have 50 objective-type questions. Each question will have four choices as possible answers of which only one will be correct. There will be +3 (plus three) marks for each correct answer, -1 (minus one) for each wrong answer, and 0 (zero) marks for each un-attempted question. The maximum mark a candidate can obtain in any one section of C-CAT is 150.