CMAT 2021: NTA extends last date of registration till Jan 30
- National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021). Earlier, the deadline was January 22 which has been extended till January 30.
According to the revised schedule, the last date for paying the application fee is January 31. Application correction window will be open on February 1 and 2.
However, the date of exam remains unchanged. CMAT 2021 will be held on February 22 and 27.
Candidates can register online at cmat.nta.nic.in before the deadline.
IBPS Office Assistant prelims Results 2020-21 declared at ibps.in
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2020.
IBPS RRBs Office Assistant prelims results 2020-21 today, here's how to check
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the results of office assistants (Multipurpose) preliminary examination 2020-21 on Thursday, January 21.
RRB NTPC phase 3 exam city, date intimation link to be activated today
- RRB NTPC Exam: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Thursday activate the link to check RRB NTPC third phase exam city and date and to download free travel pass for SC/ST candidates. The link will be activated at 9 pm.
UPPSC PCS Mains 2020: 5139 Candidates to take exam from today
- The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination -2020, commonly known as PCS (Main)-2020, from Thursday to January 25 in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.
IBPS PO scores 2020-21 released, download probationary officer prelims marks now
- IBPS PO Prelims scores 2020-21: Candidates who had appeared in the online preliminary exam to recruit PO) management trainees can check their results on the official website of IBPS.
SSB Head Constable revised answer key released
- SSB Head Constable Revised Answer Key: Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday released the revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) on its official website ssb.nic.in.
JEE Mains 2021: Education Ministry waives off 75% in Class 12
JEE Main 2021: Subject-wise study plan to ace the exam
- Given below is a subject-wise study plan exclusively prepared for students aiming to qualify JEE (Main) 2021 with a high percentile score.
IBPS SO Mains: Last minute strategies for acing the exam
- The IBPS SO exam has four sections — Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude in addition to English Language.
IBPS PO RRB Mains 2020: Officer Scale 1 main admit card released at ibps.in
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday released the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains admit cards 2020 at ibps.in
SBI PO Result 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here's how to check
- SBI PO Result 2020: State Bank of India on Monday declared the results for its probationary officer preliminary exams at sbi.co.in
CBSE to offer two levels of English and Sanskrit from coming session
- Meanwhile, at an interaction with students on Monday, Pokhriyal said that students will get more choice in answering questions in JEE and CAT exams this year adding that the syllabus for CBSE exams had already been reduced.
ICSI CSEET results 2021 announced, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.
ICSI CS Foundation results 2020 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Foundation examination 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.
Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv
