CPGET Counselling 2023: Registration begins for MEd, MPEd courses, details here

Osmania University has commenced the registration for the first and final phase of TS CPGET counselling 2023 for MEd and MPEd courses today, November 5. Candidates who are interested may register via the official website, cpget.ouadmissions.com, for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) counselling. The deadline for CPGET 2023 counselling for MEd and MPEd courses is November 8. Osmania University commences registration for TS CPGET counselling 2023 for MEd and MPEd courses

“The CPGET-2023 final phase & First Phase for M.Ed. & M.P.Ed. admissions online registrations for qualified candidates commence from 05-11-2023. The last date for registrations is 08-11-2023”, reads the official notification.

From November 9 and November 11, registered candidates may exercise their web options. The option edit window will be opened on November 11. The seat allotment result will be declared on November 15.

CPGET Counselling 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.