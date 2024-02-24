 CSIR CASE 2023 answer key released, raise objection till Feb 28 | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CSIR CASE 2023 answer key released, raise objection till Feb 28

CSIR CASE 2023 answer key released, raise objection till Feb 28

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 24, 2024 04:11 PM IST

CSIR releases answer key for CSIR CASE -2023 Stage-I Exam, candidates can raise objections till Feb 28.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has released the answer key for the candidates who appeared in the Stage-I Examination (Paper I and Paper II) of CSIR CASE -2023. The examination was conducted from February 5 to February 20. Candidates can check the answer key through the official website at www.csir.res.in.

CSIR CASE 2023 answer key released, (Shutterstock)
CSIR CASE 2023 answer key released, (Shutterstock)

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key through the ‘Challenge Management Portal’ from February 24 to February 28. Candidates must pay 100 to raise challenge(s), if any, against provisional answer keys of Paper I and Paper II questions.

“Candidates are required to login to the portal using their credentials i.e. Registered E-mail Id and Date of Birth at CSIR website available under ‘Career and Opportunity’CASE -2023 Tab OR directly access through the link https://csir01.cbtexamportal.in/ ‘Challenge Management User Manual’ and ‘Instructions to Candidate to raise Challenges’ are available in the ‘Challenge Management Portal”, reads the official website.

Direct link here

CSIR CASE 2023 answer key out: How to raise the objection

Visit the official website at www.csir.res.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Challenge of Answer Keys in CSIR CASE -2023 Examinations conducted during 05.02.2024 to 20.02.2024”

Raise objections if any

Take print for future reference.

