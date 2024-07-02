CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: CBSE CTET July hall ticket to be out soon at ctet.nic.in, details inside
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) admit cards soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in once the hall tickets are released....Read More
As per the schedule, the test is scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024. and the admit cards will be released before that on the official website. Ahead of the CTET admit card, the CBSE issued exam city slips to the candidates.
The exam city slips inform candidates about the city in which their exam centres will be located. The CTET admit card will contain the details about the name of the exam centre, paper timing, and other information.
On the day of the examination, registered candidates who are appearing for the CTET exam must bring the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other documents if required.
Follow the liveblog for the latest updates on CTET Admit Card 2024.
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Following details on the admit card needs to be checked
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Once the admit cards are released, candidates need to look for details like name of the exam centre, paper timing and more.
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Mandatory items to be carried to exam hall
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Candidates must bring the printout of the CTET hall ticket along with a valid photo ID card to the exam venue. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without these documents.
The list of accepted photo IDs will be mentioned on the admit card.
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Exam city slip released on
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the exam city slip for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2024 examination on June 24.
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Steps to download hall tickets
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates:
Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
Click on the CTET admit card link.
Enter your login details and submit it.
Check and download the CBSE CTET admit card.
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Get the latest updates on the Education Portal of HT
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Exam to be conducted on
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: As per the schedule, the test is scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024. and the admit cards will be released before that on the official website.
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Website to check hall ticket
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in once the hall tickets are released.
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: Admit Card is compulsory
CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination centre without the admit card and photo ID proof. They must undergo the mandatory frisking before entering the exam hall, the CBSE said.