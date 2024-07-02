CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: CBSE CTET July hall ticket to be out soon at ctet.nic.in, details inside

Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in once the hall tickets are released. (GETTY IMAGES.)

CTET Admit Card 2024 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) admit cards soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the admit cards can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in once the hall tickets are released.

As per the schedule, the test is scheduled to take place on July 7, 2024. and the admit cards will be released before that on the official website. Ahead of the CTET admit card, the CBSE issued exam city slips to the candidates.

The exam city slips inform candidates about the city in which their exam centres will be located. The CTET admit card will contain the details about the name of the exam centre, paper timing, and other information.

On the day of the examination, registered candidates who are appearing for the CTET exam must bring the admit card along with a valid photo ID and other documents if required.

