CTET Admit Card 2026 Live: CBSE CTET hall tickets releasing soon at ctet.nic.in, know how to download

CTET Admit Card 2026: CBSE CTET hall tickets releasing soon at ctet.nic.in, know how to download
CBSE CTET hall tickets will be available soon.
CTET Admit Card 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CTET Admit Card 2026 soon. When released, candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The examination will be held on February 7 and 8, 2026. The CTET exam on both days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm....Read More
The candidates may download the e-Admit Card from the CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre. In case of any discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections.
Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket link, how to download and other details.
How to download CBSE CTET hall ticket?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
What to do for discrepancy?
Check exam centre on admit card
Exam shift details
Exam dates
Where to check hall ticket link?
Date and time
The release date and time of the hall tickets have not been shared by CBSE yet.