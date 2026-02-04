Live

CTET Admit Card 2026 Live: CBSE CTET hall tickets releasing soon at ctet.nic.in, know how to download

CTET Admit Card 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CTET Admit Card 2026 soon. When released, candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The examination will be held on February 7 and 8, 2026. The CTET exam on both days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The candidates may download the e-Admit Card from the CTET official website and appear for the examination at the given Centre. In case of any discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card regarding particulars of the candidate, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from the confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact the CTET Unit for necessary corrections. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket link, how to download and other details. ...Read More

