CTET Answer Key 2024 News Live: Where, how to check provisional key when out

CTET Answer Key 2024 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 examination on the official website, ctet.nic.in. When released, candidates will be able to download it using their roll numbers and dates of birth. ...Read More

The exam was conducted on December 14 and the provisional answer key along with candidates' OMR response sheets are expected next.

The previous edition of the exam (CTET July 2024) was conducted on July 7 and the provisional answer key was released on July 24.

After sharing the provisional answer key and response sheet, the board will invite objections from candidates. The board will charge a fee for every challenge.

As per the CBSE rules, a team of experts will verify the challenges, and if any error in the answer key is detected, a policy decision will be taken, and the fee will be refunded. The board will then prepare the final answer key and announce CTET results.

How to download CTET answer key when released?