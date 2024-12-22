CTET Answer Key 2024 News Live: Where, how to check provisional key when out
CTET Answer Key 2024 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2024 examination on the official website, ctet.nic.in. When released, candidates will be able to download it using their roll numbers and dates of birth. ...Read More
The exam was conducted on December 14 and the provisional answer key along with candidates' OMR response sheets are expected next.
The previous edition of the exam (CTET July 2024) was conducted on July 7 and the provisional answer key was released on July 24.
After sharing the provisional answer key and response sheet, the board will invite objections from candidates. The board will charge a fee for every challenge.
As per the CBSE rules, a team of experts will verify the challenges, and if any error in the answer key is detected, a policy decision will be taken, and the fee will be refunded. The board will then prepare the final answer key and announce CTET results.
How to download CTET answer key when released?
- When the answer key is released, go to ctet.nic.in.
- Open the provisional answer key download link given on the home page.
- Enter your roll number, date of birth and log in.
- Download the provisional answer key.
What are the login credentials required to download CTET answer key?
Candidates must use the following login credentials to download the CTET provisional answer key-
- Roll number
- Date of birth.
Where to check CTET provisional answer key when released?
Candidates will be able to check and download the provisional CTET answer key at ctet.nic.in. Along with the provisional answe key, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also display candidates' recorded responses.