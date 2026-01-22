Live

CTET Exam City Slip 2026 News Live: CBSE CTET city intimation slip releasing soon at ctet.nic.in

CTET Exam City Slip 2026 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CTET Exam City Slip 2026 soon. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the exam city slip through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The Centre will make every effort to allot a centre in one the places opted by the candidate, the Board reserves its discretion to allot a Centre other than that of candidate’s choice anywhere in India. The admit card will be released after the city intimation slip has been released. The admit card will carry details of exam centre, timings and other information. The CTET February 2026 exam will be held on February 8, 2026. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper II will be held in morning shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Paper I will be held in evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link and more. ...Read More

