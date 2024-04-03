CTET July 2024 last date to apply extended, submit forms on ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET July 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can submit their forms up to April 5 on ctet.nic.in. CTET July 2024 last date to apply extended (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“The last date for submission of the online application for CTET July 2024 examination has been extended up to 05/04/2024. Interested candidates may visit the website https://ctet.nic.in,” CBSE said.

Previously, the application deadline for the CTET July examination was April 2.

CBSE will hold the 19th CTET examination on Sunday, July 7, 2024. The exam will be held in 136 cities and twenty languages.

Ahead of applying for the exam, students should download the information bulletin and check about the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates.

How to apply for the CTET July 2024 exam

To apply for the CTET examination, follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Open the apply for CTET July 2024 link given under the candidate activity board.

Register by entering the required information.

Next, login to your account with your credentials.

Fill out the CTET application form.

Upload photo, signature and other required documents.

Pay the examination fee.

Submit your form and download the confirmation page.