CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Where, how to check CBSE CTET notification when out
CBSE CTET notification not released yet. Follow the blog for latest updates on notification, how to apply, direct link and more.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has not released CTET Notification 2025 yet. When released, candidates who want to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the notification through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The official notification will have details about important dates, eligibility criteria, paper pattern, application fee and other information.
The Board will open the correction window soon after the registration closes. The correction window will remain open for 2-3 days for candidates to make modifications in the application form.
This will be followed by the release of exam city intimation slips and admit cards, and the conduct of the test.
How to apply for CBSE CTET?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET registration link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
Click on submit and fill the application form.
Make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
What after correction window closes?
About correction window
Details to be available on notification
Where to check notification?
