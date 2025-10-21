Live

CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Where, how to check CBSE CTET notification when out

CTET Notification 2025 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not released CTET Notification 2025 yet. When released, candidates who want to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the notification through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The official notification will have details about important dates, eligibility criteria, paper pattern, application fee and other information. The Board will open the correction window soon after the registration closes. The correction window will remain open for 2-3 days for candidates to make modifications in the application form. This will be followed by the release of exam city intimation slips and admit cards, and the conduct of the test. Follow the blog for latest updates on ctet notification, direct link, how to check and more. ...Read More

