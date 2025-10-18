Live

CTET Notification 2025 News Live: Where, how to check CBSE CTET notice when out

CTET Notification 2025 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has not yet released CTET Notification 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the notification through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The notification will have details about important dates, eligibility criteria, paper pattern, application fee and other information. Along with the release of the notification, the registration process for CBSE CTET will begin. The link to register online will be available on the official website. Once the registration is closed, CBSE will allow candidates to correct their application forms. This will be followed by the release of exam city intimation slips and admit cards, and the conduct of the test. Follow the blog for latest updates on ctet notification, direct link, how to check and more. ...Read More

