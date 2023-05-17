Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET Admit Card 2023 Live: Latest updates on NTA CUET UG hall tickets
Live

CUET Admit Card 2023 Live: Latest updates on NTA CUET UG hall tickets

competitive exams
Updated on May 17, 2023 07:48 PM IST

CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET UG hall tickets to release likely soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates
CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET Admit Card 2023 likely soon. The NTA CUET UG hall ticket when released can be downloaded by candidates from the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India. In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days.

As per the official notice, the admit card is expected to be released 3 days before the actual date of examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date, download link, exam city slip, dress code, guidelines and more. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 17, 2023 07:39 PM IST

    CUET admit card 2023 live: How to download 

    Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    Click on CUET admit card link available on the home page.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the admit card and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 17, 2023 06:57 PM IST

    CUET exam date 2023

    CUET exam dates 2023 are May 21 to June 6, 2023 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India.

  • May 17, 2023 06:51 PM IST

    CUET exam hall ticket 2023: City intimation slip released 

    City Intimation Slip for the examination scheduled on 25, 26, 27, and 28 May 2023 was released on the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ on May 16, 2023. 

  • May 17, 2023 06:42 PM IST

    CUET 2023 hall ticket: List of websites 

    cuet.samarth.ac.in

    nta.ac.in

  • May 17, 2023 06:37 PM IST

    CUET 2023: Exam dates 

    The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India. In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023.

  • May 17, 2023 06:32 PM IST

    CUET admit card: Helpline numbers 

    Incase of any difficulty, he/she may contact 011-40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. T

  • May 17, 2023 06:27 PM IST

    CUET hall ticket today

    CUET hall ticket may be released anyday. The actual date of release of the admit card has not been shared by NTA yet. The admit card when released can be downloaded by candidates through the official site of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

  • May 17, 2023 06:23 PM IST

    CUET admit card download: Steps 

    Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    Click on CUET admit card link available on the home page. 

    Enter the required details and click on submit. 

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the admit card and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • May 17, 2023 06:18 PM IST

    CUET admit card release date

    There is no official release date of CUET admit card, but as per the official notice released on April 30, the admit card for CUET will be out 3 days before the actual date of exam. 

  • May 17, 2023 06:13 PM IST

    CUET admit card: Where to check 

    CUET admit card can be checked by candidates on the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in and also on nta.ac.in. 

  • May 17, 2023 06:06 PM IST

    CUET Admit Card 2023: Date and time 

    CUET Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released in a day or two. As per the official notice, the admit card will be released 3 days before the actual date of examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ug admission form

CUET Admit Card 2023 Live: Check updates on NTA CUET UG hall tickets

competitive exams
Updated on May 17, 2023 07:48 PM IST

CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET UG hall tickets to release likely soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC Exams 2023 Dates: JE, Steno Grade C & D and JHT exam dates out at ssc.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on May 17, 2023 04:23 PM IST

SSC Exams 2023 Dates have been released for JE, Stenographer and JHT. Candidates can check the dates below.

SSC Exams 2023 Dates: JE, Steno Grade C & D and JHT exam dates out at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Goa GCET result 2023 out on goacet.in; Direct link & how to check

competitive exams
Published on May 17, 2023 03:06 PM IST

GCET Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance test can go to goacet.in and check their marks.

GCET result 2023 out on goacet.in; Direct link & how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPSC CDS II Exam 2023: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on May 17, 2023 02:57 PM IST

UPSC CDS II Exam 2023 registration begins today, May 17, 2023. Candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS II Exam 2023: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, link here

competitive exams
Published on May 17, 2023 02:04 PM IST

UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023 registration begins today, May 17, 2023. Candidates can apply through upsc.gov.in website.

UPSC NDA & NA II Exam 2023: Registration begins at upsc.gov.in, link here (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET UG 2023 exam city slip for May 25-28 released, exam dates extended

competitive exams
Published on May 17, 2023 09:32 AM IST

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slips for May 25-28 exams released. Candidates can download it from cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 exam city slip for May 25-28 released (PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

ICSI CSEET May 2023: Results releasing on May 16 at www.icsi.edu

competitive exams
Published on May 15, 2023 06:23 PM IST

Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2023 session will be declared on May 16 at 4 pm.

ICSI CSEET May 2023: Results releasing on May 16 at www.icsi.edu
ByHT Education Desk

CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link

competitive exams
Published on May 15, 2023 09:32 AM IST

CUET UG Exam City Slip: pplicants can visit cuet.samarth.ac.in and use the link given under candidates' activity to download it.

CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link (Representational image)(Unsplash)
ByHT Education Desk

TS EAMCET 2023 answer key released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link

competitive exams
Published on May 14, 2023 07:24 PM IST

The last date for Submission of Objections on the Preliminary Key is up to May 16 till 6:00 PM for Agriculture & Medial (AM) Stream.

TS EAMCET 2023 answer key released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card released at ignou.ac.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on May 14, 2023 01:06 PM IST

IGNOU released the hall ticket for the June TEE 2023 examination on the official website at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 admit card out at ignou.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

CUET UG 2023 exam city slip today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on May 14, 2023 10:24 AM IST

CUET UG 2023 exam city slip: Candidates can check it on cuet.samarth.ac.in, once released.

CUET UG 2023 exam city slip today on cuet.samarth.ac.in (HT Archive)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AIIMS INI CET 2023 result out at aiimsexams.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on May 13, 2023 09:10 PM IST

AIIMS INI CET July 2023 session result announced at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 result released at aiimsexams.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip releasing on May 14

competitive exams
Published on May 13, 2023 04:38 PM IST

CUET UG 2023 examination city intimation slip releasing on May 14.

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip releasing on May 14
ByHT Education Desk

UP BEd JEE 2023 registration ends on May 15, apply at bujhansi.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on May 13, 2023 12:22 PM IST

UP BEd JEE 2023 registration will end on May 15, 2023. Candidates can apply at bujhansi.ac.in. Direct link is given below.

UP BEd JEE 2023 registration ends on May 15, apply at bujhansi.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CMAT 2023 Answer Key released at cmat.nta.nic.in, raise objections till May 14

competitive exams
Published on May 13, 2023 09:48 AM IST

CMAT 2023 Answer Key has been released. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till May 14, 2023.

CMAT 2023 Answer Key released at cmat.nta.nic.in, raise objections till May 14(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out