CUET Admit Card 2023 Live: Latest updates on NTA CUET UG hall tickets

CUET Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET Admit Card 2023 likely soon. The NTA CUET UG hall ticket when released can be downloaded by candidates from the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India. In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days.

As per the official notice, the admit card is expected to be released 3 days before the actual date of examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date, download link, exam city slip, dress code, guidelines and more.

