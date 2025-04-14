Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CUET PG 2025: How to download provisional answer key when released?

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2025 12:41 PM IST

NTA is expected to soon release the provisional answer key for the CUET PG 2025 exam on the official website. 

The National Testing Agency (NTA), is expected to soon release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2025 soon. Along with the answer key, it will also release the response sheet of candidates and question papers of all subjects. When released, candidates who appeared for the test will be able to check it at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

CUET PG 2025: How to download provisional answer key when out (HT file)
CUET PG 2025: How to download provisional answer key when out (HT file)

They will be allowed to raise objections to the CUET-PG 2025 answer key by paying a fee. Details will be given in the notification.

Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered, said the agency. It further added, “ The decision of NTA on the raised objection will be final and no further communication will be entertained”.

Once the challenges are submitted the agency will examine all the challenges received, and a final answer key will be released based on that. The CUET-PG 2025 result will be declared based on the final answer key.

How to check CUET-PG 2025 Provisional Answer Key, when out?

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the CUET PG Answer Key 2025.

3. login using your User ID and password.

4. Check your CUET-PG 2025 Answer Key displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

The CUET-PG 2025 examination was conducted from March 13, 2025 to April 01, 2025 across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. It was a computer Based Test (CBT), conducted for 157 subjects.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA for more related updates and details.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET PG 2025: How to download provisional answer key when released?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On