CUET PG 2025: How to download provisional answer key when released?

The National Testing Agency (NTA), is expected to soon release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2025 soon. Along with the answer key, it will also release the response sheet of candidates and question papers of all subjects. When released, candidates who appeared for the test will be able to check it at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. CUET PG 2025: How to download provisional answer key when out (HT file)

They will be allowed to raise objections to the CUET-PG 2025 answer key by paying a fee. Details will be given in the notification.

Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered, said the agency. It further added, “ The decision of NTA on the raised objection will be final and no further communication will be entertained”.

Once the challenges are submitted the agency will examine all the challenges received, and a final answer key will be released based on that. The CUET-PG 2025 result will be declared based on the final answer key.

How to check CUET-PG 2025 Provisional Answer Key, when out?

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the CUET PG Answer Key 2025.

3. login using your User ID and password.

4. Check your CUET-PG 2025 Answer Key displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

The CUET-PG 2025 examination was conducted from March 13, 2025 to April 01, 2025 across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. It was a computer Based Test (CBT), conducted for 157 subjects.

