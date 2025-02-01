CUET PG 2025 registration date extended at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, official notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for CUET PG 2025. The registration date has been extended till February 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. CUET PG 2025 registration date extended at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, notice here

The last date for fee payment is February 9, 2025 and the correction window will open on February 10 and will close on February 12, 2025.

Direct link to apply here

CUET PG 2025: How to register

To apply for CUET PG 2025, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET PG 2025 exam to be held in March, registration ends on February 1 at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

The application fee to apply is ₹1400/- for two test papers and ₹700/- for per test paper for general category candidates, ₹1200/- for two test papers and ₹600/- for per test paper for OBC-NCL/GenEWS, ₹1100/- and ₹600/- for two test papers and per test paper for SC/ ST/ Third Gender candidates and for PwBD category candidates ₹1000/- and ₹600/- for two papers and each paper. An applicant can make payments through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI/Wallet.GST and other taxes as applicable by Govt. of India/ Bank to be paid by the candidate.

As per the information bulletin, CUET PG 2025 advance city intimation will be available on first week of March 2025 and the admit card link will be activated 3/4 days before the actual date of the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.