CUET PG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Where, how to download provisional key when released, latest updates

CUET PG Answer Key 2025 News Live:

CUET PG Answer Key 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to release the CUET PG Answer Key 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses will be able to check the provisional key by visiting the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/, once released.

Along with the provisional key, the NTA will also likely allow candidates to submit objections. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key will be allowed to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys by paying a non-refundable online payment of ₹200/- per question challenged as processing charges.

Subject experts will examine the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and released.

The provisional answer keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

The Agency will also display the recorded responses and question paper attempted by the candidates on the website.

The CUET PG examination was conducted in computer based test mode from March 13 to April 1, 2025.

The exam included 157 subjects. Candidates were allowed to choose up to four test papers/subjects, in line with previous years. The exam was held across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each.

CUET PG Answer Key 2025: How to download when out

Visit the official website of CUET PG. Click on CUET PG Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed. Check the provisional key and download it. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

