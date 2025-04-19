CUET PG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Where, how to download provisional key when released, latest updates
The National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to release the CUET PG Answer Key 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses will be able to check the provisional key by visiting the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/, once released.
Along with the provisional key, the NTA will also likely allow candidates to submit objections. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key will be allowed to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys by paying a non-refundable online payment of ₹200/- per question challenged as processing charges.
Subject experts will examine the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and released.
The provisional answer keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days.
The Agency will also display the recorded responses and question paper attempted by the candidates on the website.
The CUET PG examination was conducted in computer based test mode from March 13 to April 1, 2025.
The exam included 157 subjects. Candidates were allowed to choose up to four test papers/subjects, in line with previous years. The exam was held across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each.
CUET PG Answer Key 2025: How to download when out
- Visit the official website of CUET PG.
- Click on CUET PG Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
- Check the provisional key and download it.
- Keep a printout of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link, and more.
Marking scheme explained
Following is the marking scheme of CUET PG:
(i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
(iii) Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
(iv) If more than one option is found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
(v) If all options are found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.
(vi) If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped, then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4).
About the exam
The steps to download results when released are as follows:
List of websites to check
Candidates will be able to check the results on:
exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/
cuetpg.ntaonline.in
nta.ac.in
When will answer key be out?
The NTA has not confirmed the exact date for the release of CUET PG answer key so far.