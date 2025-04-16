CUET PG Answer Key 2025 News LIVE: Where, how to check provisional key when released
CUET PG Answer Key 2025 News LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released CUET PG Answer Key 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check and download the provisional key through the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/....Read More
The provisional answer keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The objection window will also open along with the release of the provisional key. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges.
Along with the provisional key, the Agency will display the recorded responses and question paper attempted by the candidates on the website. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days.
The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.
The CUET PG examination was conducted in computer based test mode from March 13 to April 1, 2025. The exam was conducted for 157 subjects for 4,12,024 unique registered candidates, who were allowed to choose up to four test papers/subjects, in line with previous years. The exam was held across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link, how to download and other details.
Marking scheme here
(i) Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
(ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
(iii) Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
(iv) If more than one option is found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
(v) If all options are found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.
(vi) If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped, then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4).
exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/
cuetpg.ntaonline.in
nta.ac.in
Visit the official website of CUET PG.
Click on CUET PG Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
Check the provisional key and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
