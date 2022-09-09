CUET UG 2022 Answer Key released, raise objections till September 10

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2022 Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the answer key through the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The agency has uploaded Provisional Answer Keys, and Question Papers with Recorded Responses on the website. The objection window will remain open from September 8 to September 10, 2022 for all papers conducted from Phase 1 to Phase 6. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Direct link to download answer key

The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to September 10, 2022. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

The examination was conducted from July 15 to August 30, 2022 in six phases at 489 exam centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET.

Official Notice

