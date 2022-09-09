Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2022 Answer Key released, raise objections till September 10

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key released, raise objections till September 10

competitive exams
Published on Sep 09, 2022 07:58 AM IST

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key has been released. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till September 10, 2022.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key released, raise objections till September 10(HT file)
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key released, raise objections till September 10(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2022 Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the answer key through the official site of CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The agency has uploaded Provisional Answer Keys, and Question Papers with Recorded Responses on the website. The objection window will remain open from September 8 to September 10, 2022 for all papers conducted from Phase 1 to Phase 6. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. Direct link to download answer key

The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to September 10, 2022. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

The examination was conducted from July 15 to August 30, 2022 in six phases at 489 exam centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET.

Official Notice

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out