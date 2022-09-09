CUET UG 2022 answer key released on cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct link

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released provisional answer key of the Common University Admission Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022. Candidates who appeared in the examination can go to cuet.samarth.ac.in and download it. Along with provisional answer key, the agency has also published candidates' recorded responses. Now, aspirants can calculate their marks in the exam using these. CUET Answer Key objection window details

CUET UG answer key can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.

The entrance test for admission to central universities and other participating universities was held in July-August, in multiple phases.

NTA has asked candidates to send feedback on the provisional answer key. They can do it from September 8 to September 10, 2022. For this, they need to pay a fee of ₹200 per question.

CUET UG answer key direct link

How to check CUET UG 2022 answer key

Go to the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Open the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter login details and submit.

View answer key and recorded responses.