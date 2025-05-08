CUET UG 2025 exam city slips released at cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released exam city intimation slips for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025. Candidates can check the CUET UG exam city slips at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET UG 2025 exam city slips released at cuet.nta.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam was tentatively scheduled to begin on May 8. However, as pee the latest information, the exam will be held from May 13 to June 3.

Candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth to download the CUET UG admit card.

CUET UG admit card direct link

On the exam city slips, candidates will learn know where their exam centres will be located. This document is not same as the admit card and is not required during exam.

On admit cards, NTA will mention the exam centre name, test date and shift time, instructions and other details.

“The Admit Card of CUET (UG) -2025 of the respective candidates shall be issued 4 days prior to the examination. The candidates are advised to download their admit cards as and when available. The candidates are also advised to keep visiting NTA website(s) https://nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the exam," NTA said.

On the exam day, candidates must bring the admit card along with a photo identity card to the exam venue. The list of aphoto IDs will be mentioned on the admit card.

If there is any error on the exam city slip or admit card candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline number for CUET UG and report it.

How to download CUET UG 2025 exam city slip?

Go to the CUET UG website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Open the exam city slip link, as required.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the exam city slip.

For any help or clarification regarding, candidates can call NTA helplines 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.