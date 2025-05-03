CUET UG 2025 admit card, exam city slip soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release exam city slips and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 soon. Also read: CBSE board 2025 result live updates CUET UG 2025 admit card, exam city slip soon (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The exam is scheduled to begin on May 8. Before that, admit cards will be released at cuet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will first release the exam city slips and then admit cards.

On the exam city slips, candidates will get to know where their exam centres will be located. However, this document is not required on the day of the test.

On admit cards, NTA will mention the exam centre name, test date and shift time, instructions and other details. All candidates must bring the admit card along with a photo identity card to the exam venue. The list of acceptable photo IDs will be mentioned on the admit card.

If the admit cards contain an error, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline number for CUET UG and report it.

Steps to download CUET UG 2025 admit cards, exam city slips when released

Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Open the admit card/exam city slip link, as required.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the admit card/exam city slip.

CUET UG 2025 will be held from May 8 to June 1, 2025. It will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The subject-wise exam dates have not been announced yet.

For any help or clarification regarding CUET UG, candidates can call NTA helplines 011-40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

This national-level entrance exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating institutions.

For more details, candidates can visit the official NTA websites – cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.