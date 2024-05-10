Live

CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA CUET city intimation slip, hall tickets awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.

CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA CUET exam city slip, admit card likely soon

CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency or NTA is expected to release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 soon. Once released, candidates can download by visiting the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and nta.ac.in.

It may be mentioned here that the NTA has already announced the Examination City Intimation for the CUET UG 2024 to be conducted on May 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2024 exam dates that can be downloaded by the candidates from the official websites at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and nta.ac.in.

The NTA, in its latest notice, had stated that candidates must enter their Application No. and Date of Birth to download their Examination City Intimation slip for CUET (UG) – 2024. The Exam City Intimation slip is for the Pen and Paper mode test. For CBT mode, details about the City Intimation slip will be provided later.

It further stated that the Examination City Intimation must not be regarded as the admit card for CUET UG 2024.

The CUET UG 2024 will be held in pen-and-paper mode on May 15th, 16th,17th and 18th 2024 and CBT mode on May 21, 22 and 24, 2024.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on NTA CUET UG 2024 Examination City Intimation slip, admit card details and more.