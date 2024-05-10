CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA CUET exam city slip, admit card likely soon
CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency or NTA is expected to release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 soon. Once released, candidates can download by visiting the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and nta.ac.in.
It may be mentioned here that the NTA has already announced the Examination City Intimation for the CUET UG 2024 to be conducted on May 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2024 exam dates that can be downloaded by the candidates from the official websites at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and nta.ac.in.
The NTA, in its latest notice, had stated that candidates must enter their Application No. and Date of Birth to download their Examination City Intimation slip for CUET (UG) – 2024. The Exam City Intimation slip is for the Pen and Paper mode test. For CBT mode, details about the City Intimation slip will be provided later.
It further stated that the Examination City Intimation must not be regarded as the admit card for CUET UG 2024.
The CUET UG 2024 will be held in pen-and-paper mode on May 15th, 16th,17th and 18th 2024 and CBT mode on May 21, 22 and 24, 2024.
Credentials required to download exam city intimation slip
- Application No.
- Date of Birth
Where are the exam venues located?
The CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India.
Documents needed on day of examination
On the day of examination, candidates are required to carry their admit card along with other documents for identification and verification.
How to contact NTA if facing difficulties while downloaded exam city intimation slip?
In case candidates face difficulties while downloading the exam city slip, the NTA has advised them to contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.
What did the NTA say about the hall tickets in its latest notice?
The NTA, in its latest notice, urged candidates not to consider the exam city intimation as the hall ticket, adding that the admit cards will be issued soon.
How to download exam city intimation?
- Visit the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in.
- On the homepage, go to Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024.
- Open the exam city slip download link.
- Enter your application number and date of birth.
- Download the slip and check the examination city allotted to you.
Has a tentative date been informed by NTA with regard to hall ticket?
The NTA is yet to inform about the admit card release date. However, it is expected to be out in the second week of May,
Exam dates
City intimation slip released for these exam dates
Helpline number for candidates
How to download hall ticket
Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
Click on CUET admit card link available on the home page.
Enter the required details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Where to check hall tickets, city intimation slips
Date and time
CUET UG Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA will release CUET UG admit card on second week of May 2024.